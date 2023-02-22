Chad Scott

Chad Scott is shown here with his victory cup after claiming the men's senior division at the PGA National Club Championship.

MANSFIELD -- Chad Scott braved wretched weather, a Caddyshack flashback, and even a surly alligator to pull off one of the biggest golf victories in local history last weekend.

The Westbrook County Club champion captured the senior men's division PGA National Club Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.

I've lived in Richland Co. since 1990, married here, our children were born here. This is home. I have two books published on a passion topic, Ohio high school football. Others: Buckeyes, Cavs, Bengals, Reds, History, Disney.