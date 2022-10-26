Shelby Grover

Lucas' Shelby Grover hits over a block attempt by Seneca East's Maddie Boes and Alexa Snay during a Division IV district semifinal match at Willard High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

WILLARD — Seneca East didn’t want to have anything to do with Lucas standout Shelby Grover.

The top-seeded Tigers did their best to avoid Grover and cruised to a 3-0 win over the sixth-seeded Cubs in the nightcap of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader at Willard High School.

