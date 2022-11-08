LUCAS — The rest of the District 6 volleyball coaches discovered what north central Ohio fans already knew.
Lucas’ Shelby Grover is among the best players in the region.
Grover was selected to the District 6 first team in Division IV when the teams were announced Monday.
Monroeville’s Maddie Daniel was selected the Division IV Player of the Year. Tiffin Calvert’s Lori Rombach and Mohawk’s Eric Hoover shared the Coach of the Year award.
Grover helped the Cubs reach the district tournament for the first time since 2013. Lucas fell to Seneca East in the district semifinals.
Grover was joined on the first team by Buckeye Central’s Mia McDougal. Other first-team selections were’s Tiffin Calvert’s Caroline Lanicek, Hannah Miller and Camryn Shook, Mohawk’s Emily Klopp, Seneca East’s Maddie Boes, Carey’s Parker Vackert, Old Fort’s Olivia Jones, Monroeville’s Lilly White and Norwalk St. Paul’s Kristin Matlack.
Mansfield Christian’s Raegan Standridge was the lone north central Ohio player to earn a spot on the second team. Other second-team selections were Calvert’s Olivia Miller, Mohawk’s Bailey Sheets, Fremont St. Joseph’s Carie Woolf, Seneca East’s Hillary Bogner, Monroeville’s Madi Clark, Old Fort’s Audra Miller, South Central’s Angela Williams, New London’s Sasha Bowens, Lakota’s Riley King, Hopewell-Loudon’s Kendall Eilrich and New Riegel’s Katie Dryfuse.
Crestline’s Lillian Higgins and Buckeye Central’s Mara McDougal were selected to the third team. They were joined by Mohawk’s Elizabeth Klopp, Carey’s Kelsey Bursby, Seneca East’s Jaidyn Kagy-Alexander, Danbury’s Lia Brown, Monroeville’s Abbi Poths, St. Paul’s Ryleigh Rohrbacher, Calvert’s Cecilia Palm, Hopewell-Loudon’s Isabelle Beidelschies, Fremont St. Joseph’s Taylor Ohms and Mohawk’s Mia Miller.
Honorable-mention selections included St. Peter’s Audrey Couch, Mansfield Christian’s Kyleah Jones, Lucas’ Myah Midkiff, Fremont St. Joseph’s Michaela Hahn and Amaree Haralson, Sandusky St. Mary’s Mazzara Lynch and Ava Fullam, Hopewell-Loudon’s Taryn Hampton and Sidney Brickner, Old Fort’s Kennedy Guth, Seneca East’s Ryleigh Stanley, Danbury’s Maci Brown, New London’s Gracie Thomas, St. Paul’s Ella Wangler and South Central’s Lydia Chaffee.