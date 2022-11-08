A freshman, Brown was selected to the All-District 6 first team in Division II when the teams were announced Monday.
Lexington tied with New Philadelphia for second in the Ohio Cardinal Conference thanks in no small part to Brown. She ranked second in the OCC with 330 kills and led the conference with a .384 hitting percentage.
Lady Lex coach Janelle Wyant was selected the Division II Coach of the Year, sharing the award with Vermilion’s Kara Coffman. Vermilion’s Maddie Stout was the Division II Player of the Year.
Brown was joined on the Division II first team by Shelby’s Marleigh Albert. Other first-teamers were Vermilion’s Maddie Stout and Gracie Starcovic, Bellevue’s Kailee Felder, Sandusky Perkins’ Emma Manley, Clyde’s DeLani Durst and Port Clinton’s Alliyah Wharton.
Lexington’s Madi Basilone and Ontario’s Lena Creed earned spots on the All-District 6 second team. They were joined by Sandusky Perkins’ Cameron Kaufman and Mia Downing, Bellevue’s Bailey Fisher and Claire Turner, Vermilion’s Kaitlin Colahan and Oak Harbor’s Reese Adkins.
Lexington’s Rachel Kocher, Ontario’s Annie Weaver and Shelby’s Madison Henkel headlined the third team. They were joined by Port Clinton’s Mackenzie Martinez, Oak Harbor’s Jaylin Underwood, Sandusky Perkins’ Rylie Satterfield, Vermilion’s Angelique Garcia and Clyde’s Saige Ruffing.
Honorable-mention selections were Lexington’s Ava Newdome and Tatum Stover, Shelby’s Demi Hipp, Bellevue’s Lila Krall, Port Clinton’s Addisynne Siefke and Taylor Bollinger and Clyde’s Lily Ball and Katelin Morrison.