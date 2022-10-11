MANSFIELD — Ohio Cardinal Conference champ Wooster was well represented when the All-OCC volleyball special awards were announced Tuesday.
Marin Dixon and Sara Snowbarger shared the OCC Offensive Player-of-the-Year award and Jen Snowbarger was selected the Coach of the Year.
Ashland’s Emma Valentine was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Wooster won the OCC title with a perfect 14-0 conference mark. Lexington and New Philadelphia (11-3) were runners-up.
Lexington’s Madi Basilone and Ava Brown were selected to the OCC first team, along with New Philadelphia’s Brooklyn Crowell and Ali Voll. They were joined on the first team by Ashland’s Elysia Zehner, Mount Vernon’s Madi Rohler, Wooster’s Megan Lantis and West Holmes’ Brynlee Reed.
Lexington’s Rachel Kocher and Ava Newdome were second-team picks, along with Madison’s Maddie Berry, Ashland’s Lilly Pool and Mount Vernon’s Emma Dean. Other second-team selections were Wooster’s Kaylee Buzzard, New Philadelphia’s Sidney Vandall and Kallyn Perks and West Holmes’ Daphne Alexander.
Honorable-mention selections included Ashland’s Jenna Hartson and Sara Finks, Lexington’s Tatum Stover and Bella Temple, Madison’s Ally Wigton and Hope Barrett, Mansfield Senior’s Zy’Quia Manns and Dazey Manns, Mount Vernon’s Tori Burdette and Kaitlyn Thompson, New Philadelphia’s Ava Riesen and Ellie Mason, West Holmes’ Ella McMillen and Allie Snyder, and Wooster’s Paige Becker and Izzy Eslich.