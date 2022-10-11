Madi Basilone

Lexington's Madi Basilone takes a swing in an Ohio Cardinal Conference win over West Holmes. Basilone was selected to the All-OCC first team.

MANSFIELD — Ohio Cardinal Conference champ Wooster was well represented when the All-OCC volleyball special awards were announced Tuesday.

Marin Dixon and Sara Snowbarger shared the OCC Offensive Player-of-the-Year award and Jen Snowbarger was selected the Coach of the Year.

Emma Valentine

Ashland's Emma Valentine was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

