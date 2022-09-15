Bella Temple

Lexington's Bella Temple (16) and Ava Newdome (12) combine for a block of a shot by West Holmes' Allie Snyder during Thursday's Ohio Cardinal Conference match at Lexington.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — Lady Lex’s season-long road trip finally came to an end.

Lexington christened its new high school gym with a 3-0 win over West Holmes in Ohio Cardinal Conference volleyball action Thursday at Lexington High School.

Lexington beat West Holmes 3-0 in Ohio Cardinal Conference volleyball action Thursday at Lexington High School.

