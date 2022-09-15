Delays in construction of the building forced Lexington to play the the entire first round of the OCC schedule on the road.
“It’s been challenging, but we just try to take one day at a time,” Lexington coach Janelle Wyant said. “We’re thankful that school started a little bit later.
“It’s really only our third time in here, so it doesn’t feel like a home gym yet.”
Lexington (7-2, 6-2) stumbled out of the gate in the first game before finding its footing. West Holmes (3-10, 3-5) jumped to a quick 3-0 advantage and led 13-6 before Lady Lex came to life, closing with a 20-11 run and won the first game 26-24.
Lexington had an easier time of it in the second and third games. Lady Lex won the second 25-17 and held off a late West Holmes charge in the third for a 25-21 victory.
Lexington’s roster includes seven seniors, two juniors, a sophomore and four freshmen.
“We’re young and we’re trying to mesh seniors with freshmen,” Wyant said. “They’re great athletes and great kids and they’re very coachable.”
Lexington sits in third place in the OCC standings as the second round of conference play gets under way. Lady Lex is two games behind Wooster in the chase for the conference title and a game behind New Philadelphia.
“Wooster comes here Tuesday and that will be a huge game for us,” Wyant said. “We can only control what we can control. We have to do the best we can when we play and not worry about what other teams are doing.”
Like the rest of the new building, Lexington’s gym is still a work in progress. Regardless, it’s good to finally be home.
“It’s a beautiful facility,” Lexington athletic director Jeff Eichorn said before the start of Thursday’s match. “There is still some work to be done, but we’re excited to be playing at home.”