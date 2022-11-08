GALION — Regional runner-up Galion and Crawford County neighbor Colonel Crawford were rewarded for their standout seasons when the All-District 6 volleyball teams were announced.
Galion’s Ella Payne and Colonel Crawford’s Rylee Ritzhaupt and Emma Scott were selected to the Division III first team, while Colonel Crawford’s Taylor Heiby was selected the Coach of the Year.
Heiby shared the Coach of the Year award with Huron’s Don Wood. Huron’s Jess Holsapple was the Player of the Year.
Huron’s Tess Humphrey and Kendall Camp joined Holsapple, Payne, Ritzhaupt and Scott on the District 6 first team. Willard’s Kelsey Lykins and Margaretta’s Kylie Leibacher also were first-team selections.
Galion’s Hailey Young, Colonel Crawford’s Reagan Ritzhaupt, Bucyrus’ Emma Tyrrell and Wynford’s Reese McGuire were selected to the second team. They were joined by Huron’s McKenzie Heil, Western Reserve’s Libby Weisenberger, Willard’s Cassie Hamons and Edison’s Karin Wlodarsky.
Galion’s Madelyn Schieber, Colonel Crawford’s Alivia Treisch and Wynford’s Emma Steiger earned spots on the third team. Huron’s Carey Brown and Azure Waldock, Margaretta’s Olivia Saylor, Willard’s Syana Sivongsak and Western Reserve’s Jamie Muenz also were selected to the third team.
Honorable mention selections included Galion’s Jillian Capretta and Ashley Dyer, Crestview’s Emily Weaver, Willard’s Makinley Schaffer and Addie Stephens, Edison’s Kalli Quillen, Western Reserve’s Jordan Feaga, Margaretta’s Jaelle Keller and Upper Sandusky’s Velourea Stowers.