Galion's Ella Payne sets up teammate Kaylie Eichorn during a Division III regional semifinal win ofer Fairbanks. Payne was selected to the District 6 first team in Division III.

GALION — Regional runner-up Galion and Crawford County neighbor Colonel Crawford were rewarded for their standout seasons when the All-District 6 volleyball teams were announced.

Galion’s Ella Payne and Colonel Crawford’s Rylee Ritzhaupt and Emma Scott were selected to the Division III first team, while Colonel Crawford’s Taylor Heiby was selected the Coach of the Year.

