Madelyn Schieber

Galion's Madelyn Schieber takes a swing during a district semifinal match against Colonel Crawford at Seneca East High School. The Tigers take on Fairbanks in the Division III regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lake High School.

GALION — The Tigers are on the prowl.

Galion is back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019 after stunning Huron, the state’s No. 2 team in Division III, in last week’s district finals at Seneca East.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments