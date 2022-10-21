GALION — The Tigers were rewarded for ending one of the longest conference winning streaks in state history.
Galion’s Ella Payne, Hailey Young and Madelyn Schieber were all first-team selections when the All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference volleyball team was announced Wednesday.
Galion beat Highland 3-2 earlier this month, snapping the Fighting Scots’ 136-match conference winning streak. The streak started when the Scots were in the MOAC and continued during Highland’s five-year run in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference before re-joining the MOAC this year.
The Galion trio were joined on the All-MOAC first team by Highland’s Kameron Stover and Larsen Terrill, Shelby’s Marleigh Albert, Pleasant’s Lexi Olt and River Valley’s Haleigh Creps.
Ontario’s Lena Creed, Shelby’s Madison Henkel and Galion’s Jillian Capretta were second-team picks. Other second-teamers were Highland’s Zoya Winkelfoos and Brooke Schott, River Valley’s Morgan Nemeth, Pleasant’s Maddie Aurigemma and Marion Harding’s Jada Adams.
Honorable-mention selections included Ontario’s Annie Weaver, Shelby’s Natalie Grove, Clear Fork’s Christie Carroll, Galion’s Ashley Dyer, River Valley’s Eden Osborne, Highland’s Alexis Eusey, Marion Harding’s Taylor Myers and Pleasant’s McKenna Ambrose.
Highland and Galion shared the conference championship with identical 13-1 marks. River Valley (8-6) was third, while Shelby (7-7) and Pleasant (7-7) tied for fourth. Ontario (6-8) was sixth, followed by Clear Fork (2-12) and Marion Harding (0-14).