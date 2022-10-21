Galion 2022 volleyball team

The Galion 2022 girls volleyball team is pictured above after capturing a sectional title.

 Photo courtesy of Galion Tigers Athletics Facebook page

GALION — The Tigers were rewarded for ending one of the longest conference winning streaks in state history.

Galion’s Ella Payne, Hailey Young and Madelyn Schieber were all first-team selections when the All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference volleyball team was announced Wednesday.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments