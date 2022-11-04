Madelyn Schieber

Galion's Madelyn Schieber sends a shot past Fairbanks' Aubrey Burns during Thursday's Division III regional semifinal match at Lake High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MILLBURY — The Tigers are one win from state.

Galion overcame an uneven first set to knock off Milford Center Fairbanks 3-1 in the opening match of a Division III regional semifinal doubleheader Thursday at Lake High School.

GALLERY: Galion vs. Fairbanks Volleyball

Galion beat Fairbanks 3-1 in a Division III regional semifinal match Thursday at Millbury Lake High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 48

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments