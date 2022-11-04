The Tigers dropped the first set 25-23 before winning the next three 25-21, 25-23, 25-19.
Galion will play fourth-ranked Coldwater for the regional title and a berth in next week’s state tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lake. Coldwater blanked Sherwood Fairview 3-0 in Thursday’s nightcap.
Galion (23-2) led the first set 23-20 but surrendered five straight points. The Tigers were their own worst enemies, committing several service errors.
“We were definitely nervous coming into the game. A lot of the girls were pretty nervous all day long,” Galion coach Kathleen Davis said. “We knew it was going to be a dig-ourselves-out kind of night. “We have to make sure we stay mentally focused and make sure we don’t get in that rut like we did tonight.”
The Tigers fell behind 4-0 in the second before coming to life. Galion led 16-14, but Fairbanks (23-3) scored four straight points to take an 18-16 advantage. The Tigers trailed 21-19, but closed the set on a 6-0 run
“We picked up our energy and really connected,” outside hitter Madelyn Schieber said. “It was a good win.”
Galion raced out to a 6-0 lead in the third before the Panthers clawed back into it. Fairbanks took a 19-17 lead on a Galion hitting error, but the Tigers scored four straight point and took a 21-19 lead on a Schieber kill. Galion closed on an 8-4 run.
“We feed off of energy and we didn’t really have it coming in,” Davis said. “We were a little bit laid back and playing a little bit scared … instead of attacking the ball like we usually do.”
Galion never trailed in the fourth and final set, building a 19-11 lead. The Tigers coasted from there.
“We’re definitely excited,” Davis said of the chance to play for a regional title. “We’re definitely ready to push ourselves and ready take the next step.”