GALION — Ella Payne wasn’t just the best setter in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.
The Galion senior was among the best in the state.
Payne was selected to the All-Ohio first team in Division III when the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association unveiled their All-Ohio teams Monday.
The Tigers (23-3) tied for the MOAC crown and reached the Division III Elite Eight thanks in part to Payne. Unofficially, her 992 assists ranked second in the state behind only Abby Yoder of Kings Mill Kings (1,005).
Payne was one of four area players to earn All-Ohio recognition. Lexington’s Ava Brown was a third-team pick in Division II, while Lucas’ Shelby Grover was a third-teamer in Division IV and Colonel Crawford’s Rylee Ritzhaupt was an honorable-mention selection in Division III.
A freshman, Brown led the Ohio Cardinal Conference with a .384 hitting percentage. She ranked second in the OCC with 330 kills and 67 blocks, helping Lady Lex to a second-place tie in the Ohio Cardinal Conference standings and a berth in the Division II district tournament.
A three-sport All-Ohioan, Grover led the Cubs to the district tournament for the first time since 2013. She led the Mid-Buckeye Conference in hitting percentage (.497), kills (397), blocks (57) and digs (415).
An athletic 5-foot-9 outside hitter, Ritzhaupt guided the Eagles to a spot in the Division III district semifinals. The senior ranked third in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference with 345 kills and was fourth in the N10 with a .331 hitting percentage.
Division I
First Team
Ella Durham, outside hitter, senior, Dublin Coffman
Gabi Moulton, setter, senior, Olentangy Liberty
Brooke Bultema, middle hitter/outside hitter, senior, Ursuline Academy
Luca Fickell, setter, senior, Ursuline Academy
Lindsey Green, setter, senior, Steele
Kylee Urban, outside hitter/setter, senior, Olmsted Falls
Lauren Yacobucci, setter, senior, Magnificat
Second team
Ava Hoying, outside hitter, senior, Watterson
Alec Rothe, middle hitter/outside hitter, junior, Dublin Scioto
Sophia Anghilate, middle hitter/outside hitter, senior, Magnificat
Sydney Barrett, middle hitter/outside hitter, junior, Kings
Kamryn Hunt, outside hitter, senior, Northview
Alli Kirch, outside hitter, junior, Seton
Shaye Wolf, junior, Mount Notre Dame
Reese Wuebker, outside hitter/defensive specialist, junior, Centerville
Third team
Jonna Spohn, libero, senior, Olentangy
Jocelyn Jourdan, outside hitter, senior, Austintown-Fitch
Elise Marchal, outside hitter, junior, Kings
Kaleigh Palmer, middle hitter, outside hitter, senior, Wapakoneta
Gretchen Sigman, opposite hitter, junior, Springfield
Sara Snowbarger, outside hitter, freshman, Wooster
Alayna Tessena, outside hitter, senior, Highland
Sydney Wake, outside hitter, senior, Jackson
Honorable mention
Lily Barron, outside hitter/defensive specialist, junior, Olentangy Orange
Abbey Queen, libero/defensive specialist, senior, Olentangy Liberty
Surabhi Srinivasan, outside hitter, senior Dublin Jerome
Clara Vondran, outside hitter, senior, Watterson
Avery Adamski, libero, senior, Perrysburg
Sydney Breissinger, libero/defensive specialist, senior, Ursuline Academy
Marin Dixon, setter, senior, Wooster
Annabelle Groomes, setter, sophomore, St. Joseph Academy
Ava Haddix, setter, senior, Steele
Samantha Hartman, setter, junior, Mentor
Sydney Hires, opposite hitter, senior, Northview
Natalie Kerchevall, setter/opposite hitter, junior, Northview
Ninah Miranda, opposite hitter/defensive specialist, senior, Lebanon
Anika Norris, middle hitter, senior, Westlake
Julia Sprecher, outside hitter, Magnificat
Sydney Waller, outside hitter/middle hitter, sophomore, Hudson
Division II
First team
Ella Brandewie, Hartley
Ally Cordes, Wyoming
Jess Drapp, Mercy McAuley
Alyvia Hegemann, Badin
Caroline Jurevicius, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Torre Kildow, Union Local
Larsen Terrill, Highland
Karis Willow, Liberty-Benton
Second team
Olivia Baumann, Eaton
Haleigh Creps, River Valley
Maria Drapp, Mercy McAuley
Kayla Dulgar, River View
Ellie Foley, Bishop Fenwick
Laney Kilka, Gilmour Academy
Lauren Pallone, Girard
Jalynn West, Coshocton
Third team
Allison Barrick, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Ava Brown, Lexington
Jessica Neiman, Padua Franciscan
Sarah Newberry, Badin
Jamisyn Stinson, Sheridan
Kameron Stover, Highland
Kyia White, East Liverpool
Natalie Zabloudil, London
Honorable mention
Jasmyn Crockett, Hartley
Mckenna Wiseman, Bloom-Carroll
Courtney Clark, Howland
Caroline Diels, Wilmington
Samantha Fincham, Kenton Ridge
Layne Graffice, Marlington
Laurin Janosy, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Molly Kennedy, Archbishop Hoban
Jerylynn Koehler, New Lexington
Emma Manley, Perkins
Anna Rarick, Gilmour Academy
Anna Ritter, Marietta
Olivia Salgado, Aurora
Gracie Starcovic, Vermillion
Maddie Stout, Vermillion
Alex Voisard, Tippecanoe
Division III
First team
Grace Auer, Crestview
Camden Black, Meadowbrook
Kristen Bomholt, Versailles
Audrey Brininger, Cardington
Sydney Foglesong, Adena
Mia Niekamp, St. Henry
Hannah Pattie, Lake Catholic
Ella Payne Galion
Second team
Isabella Claxon South Webster
Abbey Emch, Crestview
Spencer Etzler, Coldwater
Jessica Holsapple, Huron
Naomi Keib, Smithville
Tara Lytle, Lakeview
Katie Sowko, Lake Catholic
Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg
Third team
Sammy Barther, Independence
Miya Ellerbrock, Ottawa-Glandordf
Ava Golem, Kirtland
Jenna Leugers, Coldwater
Sophie Little, Fairbanks
Paige Ricica, Fairview
Morgan Schlabach, Garaway
Gabrielle Stober, Parkway
Honorable mention
Jayden Deal, Ready
Cameron Baker, Columbia
Caroline Berlekamp, Liberty Union
Hannah Burns, Adena
Kendall Camp, Huron
Kelly Crites, Fairview
Keely Culler, Archbold
Chloe Gels, St. Henry
Megan Gilliland, Miami East
Natalie Glow, Kirtland
Lexi Grissett, Alexander
Harlee Howard, Preble Shawnee
Tess Humphrey, Huron
Keetyn Hupp, North Adams
Ella Jefferis, Meadowbrook
Rylee Ritzhaupt, Colonel Crawford
Division IV
First Team
Hailey Campagna, Shekinah Christian
Maddie Daniel, Monroeville
Olivia Heitkamp, New Bremen
Emily Klopp, Mohawk
Lindsey Koenig, Marion Local
Hannah Miller, Calvert
Melina Schrader, New Bremen
Kate Sherman, Russia
Second Team
Ava Gummer, Newark Catholic
Madelyn Boes, Seneca East
Hannah Dobbs, Toronto
Summer Hoying, Fort Loramie
Caroline Lanicek, Calvert
Abi Powers, New Bremen
Serenity Siefer, Leipsic
Presley Stokesl Wellsville
Third Team
Averie Bruce, Fisher Catholic
Jenna Barhorst, Fort Loramie
Molly Crall, Hicksville
Cali Gregory, Crestview
Shelby Grover, Lucas
McKinley Reichert, Jackson Center
Ava Troyer, Highland
Lilly White, Monroeville
Honorable Mention
Alana Amato, Wellsville
Mckayla Blankemeyer, Lincolnview
Annie Dettwiller, Notre Dame
Brooklynn Downing, McComb
Lydia Eifert, Marion Local
Maddie Ferrell, Tuscarawas Central Catholic
Elise Kramer, Ottoville
Mya Leach, Shenandoah
Miah Monnin, Russia
Nigella Reck, Covington
Gabby Rodriguez, Hilltop
Camryn Shook, Calvert
Keira Turek, Conotton Valley
Parker Vackert, Carey
Caroline Wesner, Lehman Catholic
Cecelia Worsham, Temple Christian