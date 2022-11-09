Ella Payne

Galion's Ella Payne sets the ball for a teammate during a Division III regional semifinal win over Fairbanks at Lake High School. Payne was selected to the All-Ohio first team in Division III.

GALION — Ella Payne wasn’t just the best setter in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

The Galion senior was among the best in the state.

