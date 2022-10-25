Mia McDougal

Buckeye Central's Mia McDougal hits over a pair of Monroeville defenders during Tuesday's Division IV district semifinal match at Willard High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

WILLARD — It wasn’t the storybook ending coach Missy McDougal envisioned, but the future is bright for the Buckettes.

Playing with a roster that included only one senior, fourth-seeded Buckeye Central fell to No. 2 Monroeville 3-0 in the opening match of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader Tuesday at Willard High School.

GALLERY: Buckeye Central vs. Monroeville Volleyball

Second-seeded Monroeville beat No. 4 Monroeville 3-0 in a Division IV district semifinal match Tuesday at Willard High School.

