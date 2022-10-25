Madelyn Schieber

Galion's Madelyn Schieber hits over the block of Colonel Crawford's Emma Scott and Abby Martin during Monday's Division III district semifinal match at Seneca East High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

ATTICA — A couple of Crawford County volleyball heavyweights duked it out Monday night with more than bragging rights on the line.

Second-seeded Galion landed a few more shots in a 3-1 win over No. 3 Colonel Crawford in the Division III district semifinals at Seneca East High School.

