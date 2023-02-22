Mansfield Sr. 2022-23 boys basketball team photo

Pictured above is the 2022-23 Mansfield Senior boys basketball team.

BUCYRUS -- A balanced Mansfield Senior scoring attack rolled over Norwalk 72-56 on Wednesday night in the Division II boys basketball sectional tournament opener at Bucyrus High School.

Five Tygers reached double figures, led by Nathaniel Haney's 14 points and Ja'Ontay O'Bryant's 13 points. Duke Reese registered 12 points and nine rebounds, while Rashad Reed and sophomore Kyevi Roane added 10 points apiece.

