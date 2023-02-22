BUCYRUS -- A balanced Mansfield Senior scoring attack rolled over Norwalk 72-56 on Wednesday night in the Division II boys basketball sectional tournament opener at Bucyrus High School.
Five Tygers reached double figures, led by Nathaniel Haney's 14 points and Ja'Ontay O'Bryant's 13 points. Duke Reese registered 12 points and nine rebounds, while Rashad Reed and sophomore Kyevi Roane added 10 points apiece.
Norwalk's Mason Gamble collected 18 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate Ben Rothhaar chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds and Ashton Coe had 14 points and six assists.
Senior High, which has struggled from the perimeter all season, hit 7-of-14 treys. The Truckers were limited to 1-of-10 accuracy from the arc. Mansfield Senior's bench outscored Norwalk's reserves 16-4 and the Tygers enjoyed a 19-8 bulge in points off turnovers.
Coach Marquis Sykes saw his team get off to a strong start, opening a 20-12 first-quarter advantage and expanding the gap to 32-20 at halftime. Senior High took a 53-41 margin to the final eight minutes and maintained at least a nine-point spread for the remainder of the game.
The fifth-seeded Tygers have won five straight games and are now 16-7. Mansfield Senior will meet fourth-seeded Bellevue (16-6) in Friday night's 7:30 p.m. sectional championship game at Bucyrus High School.