Coach Brown with 3rd year letterman Mekhi Bradley.jpeg
Assistant coach Michael Brown and Mekhi Bradley.
Coach Brown with Coach's award winner Diego.jpeg
Assistant coach Michael Brown and Coach's Award winner Diego Hefler.
Coach Endicott with 3rd year letterman Aaron Wade.jpeg
Assistant coach Jacob Endicott and Aaron Wade.
Coach Endicott with 3rd year letterman Noel Ward.jpeg
Assistant coach Jacob Endicott and Noel Ward.
Coach Hess with 3rd year letterman Leo Hess.jpeg
Assistant coach Nate Hess and Leo Hess.
coach palser with 1st year leterman xion brown.jpeg
Coach Jesse Palser and Xion Brown.
coach palser with 1st year letterman and rookie of the year gage stephens.jpeg
Assistant coach Jesse Palser and Gage Stephens.
coach palser with 1st year letterman christian douglas.jpeg
Coach Jesse Palser and Christian Douglas.
coach palser with 1st year letterman Josh Malone.jpeg
Coach Jesse Palser and Josh Malone.
coach palser with 1st year letterman Maurice Bradley.jpeg
Coach Jesse Palser and Maurice Bradley.
coach Palser with 3rd year letterman Aaron Wade.jpeg
Coach Jesse Palser and Aaron Wade.
coach palser with kayvon Smith1st letterman.jpeg
Coach Jesse Palser and Kayvon Smith.
jr high mvp w coach brown.jpeg
Coach Michael Brown with junior high MVP Christian Ross.
Jr high Xaiver Most improved with coach borown.jpeg
Coach Michael Brown with Xaiver Javens.
varsity coach palser with diego.jpeg
Coach Jesse Palser with Diego Hefler.
Mansfield Senior wrestling team
Members of the Mansfield Senior wrestling team were recently honored.
The Most Valuable Wrestler was Mekhi Bradley who was a runner-up at the Norwalk District, then went on to place seventh at the Ohio High School wrestling tournament.
The Third Period Warrior Award, which exemplifies heart and endurance went to Leo Hess. Leo was a state alternate and only seconds away from qualifying for the state tournament.
The Eye of the Tyger Award, which exemplifies a never-quit attitude and tenacity went to Aaron Wade, who as a senior never gave up and never went down without a puncher’s chance.
The Coach’s Award went to someone who best exemplifies the student-athlete vision of Mansfield City Schools. This year Diego Helfer was an individual who was a first-year wrestler who never gave up on the mat and also continuously integrated himself into the fabric of the team and by the end emerged as the leader of the jovial locker room.
This year's Most Improved award was earned by Maurice Bradley, who in the wrestling room never quit or gave up.
This year's Rookie of the Year award went to Gage Stephens, who had never seen a wrestling mat and went from wondering what a singlet was to providing valuable team points during both dual meets and tournaments. His curiosity and enthusiasm for the sport led him to eventually become a team leader wherein he helped others with technical aspects.
Other recognized were Noel Ward, who along with Leo Hess, Aaron Wade, and Mekhi Bradley were recognized as third-year lettermen.
First-year lettermen were as follows, Christian Douglas, Chase Cole, Chase Mitchell, Diego Hefler, Xion Brown, Gage Stephens, Christian Green, Kayvon Smith, Josh Malone, Matt Baruchler, Jeremiah Lyons, and Maurice Bradley.
In addition, 7th grader Christian Ross, the squad's most valuable wrestler, also qualified for the junior high state tournament. Other junior high wrestlers who were recognized at the banquet included James Owens for most improved and Xaiver Javens for rookie of the year.
