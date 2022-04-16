Mansfield Senior wrestling team

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Senior wrestling team met to celebrate the season's success on April 13.

In his first year as head coach of the program, Coach Jesse Palser's squad sent two athletes to the state tournament. Among those honored included:

The Most Valuable Wrestler was Mekhi Bradley who was a runner-up at the Norwalk District, then went on to place seventh at the Ohio High School wrestling tournament.

The Third Period Warrior Award, which exemplifies heart and endurance went to Leo Hess. Leo was a state alternate and only seconds away from qualifying for the state tournament.

The Eye of the Tyger Award, which exemplifies a never-quit attitude and tenacity went to Aaron Wade, who as a senior never gave up and never went down without a puncher’s chance.

The Coach’s Award went to someone who best exemplifies the student-athlete vision of Mansfield City Schools. This year Diego Helfer was an individual who was a first-year wrestler who never gave up on the mat and also continuously integrated himself into the fabric of the team and by the end emerged as the leader of the jovial locker room.

This year's Most Improved award was earned by Maurice Bradley, who in the wrestling room never quit or gave up.

This year's Rookie of the Year award went to Gage Stephens, who had never seen a wrestling mat and went from wondering what a singlet was to providing valuable team points during both dual meets and tournaments. His curiosity and enthusiasm for the sport led him to eventually become a team leader wherein he helped others with technical aspects.

Other recognized were Noel Ward, who along with Leo Hess, Aaron Wade, and Mekhi Bradley were recognized as third-year lettermen.

First-year lettermen were as follows, Christian Douglas, Chase Cole, Chase Mitchell, Diego Hefler, Xion Brown, Gage Stephens, Christian Green, Kayvon Smith, Josh Malone, Matt Baruchler, Jeremiah Lyons, and Maurice Bradley.

In addition, 7th grader Christian Ross, the squad's most valuable wrestler, also qualified for the junior high state tournament. Other junior high wrestlers who were recognized at the banquet included James Owens for most improved and Xaiver Javens for rookie of the year.

