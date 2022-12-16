Huck Finnegan

Shelby's Huck Finnegan runs near the front of the field during the Division II boys race at the cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz.

SHELBY — It wasn’t the coronation ceremony he hoped for, but Shelby’s Huck Finnegan proved his mettle at the cross country state championships.

The All-Area Boys Runner of the Year in Source Media's 4-county coverage area, Finnegan scratched and clawed his way to an All-Ohio finish during the Division II race. He finished 30th in 16:38.8, securing the final All-Ohio spot.

