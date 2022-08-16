MADISON — Three graduates of the Madison class of 2022 will be continuing their sport of dance at the college level.
Mariah Hunt will be dancing at the University of Akron, Emilie Hoffer will be dancing at Ashland University and Lexi Papst will be dancing for the University of Cincinnati.
All three girls received their dance training at Sophistication Dance Company, under the direction of Krystle Branham. Each girl had danced for Krystle for at least a decade.
During these years, the girls were trained in jazz, lyrical, contemporary, pom, and hip hop. They competed several months of the year in both team and solo competitions and have all won many awards. They contribute their ability to dance at the college level to the years of training that they've received.
The trio also cheered together at Madison Comprehensive High School and were each members of their varsity cheer team.
Dance, although not considered a traditional sport, requires years of practice, extreme dedication, great skill, strength and endurance. These skills prepared them for the challenging tryout process that each of them went through to make their respective teams.
Mariah and Lexi are proud to say that they are the representing their high school and dance teams as the only students of the Madison class of 2022 to continue their sport at the Division 1 university level.
The three girls are excited to cheer on their universities on the sidelines in football and basketball, and look forward to what the dance year will bring.