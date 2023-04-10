Hayden Kuhn

Crestview 144-pounder Hayden Kuhn wrestles on the final day of the Division III state tournament at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center last month.

OLIVESBURG — The state championship he sought eluded him, but that was the only box left unchecked in Hayden Kuhn’s illustrious high school career.

The North Central Ohio Wrestler of the Year, Kuhn authored one of the greatest four-year runs in area history. He was Crestview’s first-ever three-time state placer, finishing third in the 144-pound weight class at last month’s Division III state tournament.

