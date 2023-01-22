C.J. Stroud throws a pass vs. Utah.jpg

C.J. Stroud fires a pass against Utah at the 2022 Rose Bowl.

 Photo courtesy of The Ohio State University

C.J. Stroud has done it again. Well, C.J. wasn't really to blame, he was just the primer. His adieu to Ohio State sparked our own argument in the newsroom about the greatest quarterbacks in Buckeye history.

It was a nice, friendly, fierce, unforgiving, knock-down, drag-out, bareknuckle brawl with one conclusion:

Larry Phillips mug shot

Larry Phillips, Source Media Properties Managing Editor
Joe Germaine.jpg

Ohio State quarterback Joe Germaine drops back to pass against Missouri during the 2019 season.
Les Horvath vs. Iowa in 1944.jpg
Vic Janowicz Action.jpg
Buy Now

Elyria superstar Vic Janowicz was the most sought-after recruit in the nation after World War II. He won the Heisman Tropy at Ohio State in 1950 and played pro football and baseball, a forerunner of Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders. He is featured prominently in Ohio's Autumn Legends, Volume I.
Braxton Miller at Michigan in 2015

Braxton Miller carves up the Michigan defense during this 42-41 win at Michigan in 2015.
J.T. Barrett vs. Penn State.jpeg

J.T. Barrett is shown here against Penn State in 2017. Barrett led Ohio State to a stunning 39-38 win with the greatest fourth-quarter passing performance in school history to upset the undefeated and second-ranked Nittany Lions.
Troy Smith at Texas

Ohio State QB Troy Smith fakes a hand-off to Antonio Pittman in the 2006 game at Texas.
Art Schlichter Action
Buy Now

Art Schlichter was a high school All-American at Mi1982 ami Trace, a four-year starter, Big Ten MVP, and All-American at Ohio State, and the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 1982 NFL Draft. He is prominently featured in Ohio's Autumn Legends, Volume II, available at Amazon.com
Justin Fields signals a man in motion

Ohio State sophomore quarterback Justin Fields signals a man in motion at Michigan in 2019.
Rex Kern near the goal line against Michigan in 1968

Ohio State quarterback Rex Kern slices through the Michigan defense during the 1968 win over Michigan at Ohio Stadium.
Chic Harley Action.jpg
Buy Now

Chic Harley drew more people to his Columbus East high school football games than Ohio State could attract at the same time. A three-time All-American for the Buckeyes, he is featured prominently in Ohio's Autumn Legends, Volume I.

Tags

I've lived in Richland Co. since 1990, married here, our children were born here. This is home. I have two books published on a passion topic, Ohio high school football. Others: Buckeyes, Cavs, Bengals, Reds, History, Disney.

Load comments