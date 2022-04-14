MANSFIELD — The Mehock Relays may never attract thousands of competitors from all across the country like it did during the halcyon days of the early-1980s, but what the event lacks in quantity it makes up for in quality — at least as far as meet director Shannon Sprang is concerned.
The 89th running of north central Ohio’s premier meet takes to Malabar Intermediate School’s Mehock Field on Saturday morning. Field events begin at 10 a.m. with running preliminaries scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and finals in the early afternoon.
During the the Mehock’s golden era, the event drew as many as 3,500 athletes from 350 schools scattered across six states and Canada. Last year there were 18 boys and 17 girls teams, all from Ohio.
“We’ll have around 20 full teams this year, but we’ll also have several participants from schools that won’t have full teams,” Sprang said. “I’ve got a school from southern Ohio that is just bringing its throwers.
“We’ll have representation from a lot of schools but as far as teams bringing full rosters, we’ll have about 20.”
This year’s field includes teams from East Kentwood and South Lyon in Michigan.
“We’re trying to start luring some of the (out-of-state teams) back to the Mehock,” Sprang said. “We’re probably never going to build it back to where there are thousands of athletes just because there are so many options for schools. Just about every school has an all-weather track facility and they all host their own invitationals.
“Our goal is to build the level of competition. We might not have the quantity, but we want the quality to go up.”
Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with temperatures in the 50s. That is welcome relief for area programs who have had limited opportunities to get outside. Popular early-season meets at Madison and Lexington were postponed because of frigid temperatures and snow.
“This will be the first time for some of these schools to be outside in decent weather,” Sprang said. “I’m a track official also and we’ve done some meets this year that were in snow and sleet and rain and ice.
“The fact that the weather looks decent Saturday, I’m just ecstatic.”
