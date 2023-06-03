Shelby Grover

Lucas senior Shelby Grover competes in the Division III state long jump competition at Ohio State University's Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on Friday, June 2, 2023.

 Grant Pepper, Staff Reporter

COLUMBUS — Shelby Grover talked to God before her third long jump Friday afternoon in Columbus.

The Lucas senior had fouled her first two jumps, meaning her foot had crossed the take-off line and they would not be counted.

Lucas senior Shelby Grover (center) stands atop the podium after winning the Division III state long jump competition at Ohio State University's Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on Friday, June 2, 2023.

