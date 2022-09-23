Gasper in goal

St. Peter's keeper Angelo Gasper set a new state record with 59 saves in one match against Genoa Christian.

MANSFIELD — Being a goalie is no easy task, and for St. Peter’s senior Angelo Gasper, it’s been a busy season in front of the net. Last week, Gasper set a new Ohio High School Athletics Association state record with 59 saves against Genoa Christian in a match at Spartan Fields.

Gasper has been the starting keeper for the Spartans for all four years at St. Peter’s. In his final year for the Spartans, he is a leader on and off the field to a co-ed group of underclassmen.

