LEXINGTON -- We want to invite the public to play and spectate in the Lakewood Racquet Club Pickleball tournament on May 19 and 20 at the Lakewood Racquet Club in Lexington.
“Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle, Washington," USA Pickleball stated. "Three dads – Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum — whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities — are credited for creating a game.
"Pickleball has evolved from original handmade equipment and simple rules into a popular sport throughout the US and Canada. The game also grows internationally, with many European and Asian countries adding courts.” (What is Pickleball?)
As an Ambassador for the region, it’s Alves’ mission to grow the sport of Pickleball in the community and general interest for new players of all ages.
To do so, he’s putting together his first ever Pickleball tournament in a few weeks. The cost to play is $30 per person. Here are the tournament events:
Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m.
3.0 Mixed Doubles
3.5 Mixed Doubles
4.0 Mixed Doubles
Saturday, May 20 at 9 a.m.
3.0 Women Doubles
3.5 Women Doubles
4.0 Women Doubles
Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m.
3.0 Men Doubles
3.5 Men Doubles
4.0 Men Doubles
3.0 means beginner, 3.5 is intermediate, and 4.0 is advanced. The tournament still seeks players for the 3.5 and 4.0 Women’s Doubles.