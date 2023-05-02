Pickleball rackets

LEXINGTON -- We want to invite the public to play and spectate in the Lakewood Racquet Club Pickleball tournament on May 19 and 20 at the Lakewood Racquet Club in Lexington.

“Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle, Washington," USA Pickleball stated. "Three dads – Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum — whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities — are credited for creating a game.

