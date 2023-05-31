Ontario's Joslynne Frazier is congratulated by coach Sean Snow after Frazier belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning of Friday's Division II district championship game against Clyde at the Willard Sports Complex.
ONTARIO — They led Ontario to a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and the program’s first regional tournament berth since 1986 and were rewarded accordingly.
Ontario’s Taylor Mullins and Joslynne Frazier were selected to the All-MOAC first team, while teammates Trista Jewell and Kylie Snow were second-team picks. Autumn Taylor was an honorable mention selection.
Ontario shared the MOAC title with River Valley at 12-2. The Warriors won Division II sectional and district titles before falling to Maumee in the regional semifinals.
Clear Fork’s Renee Anders and Melodie Blubaugh joined Mullins and Frazier on the All-MOAC first team, along with Galion’s C.C. Campbell and Shelby’s Kendal Parson and Lexi Booker. Other first-team picks were Highland’s Stevie Asher and Guinevere Jackson and River Valley’s Lanie Wooten and Delaney Myers.
Joining Jewell and Snow on the All-MOAC second team were Clear Fork’s Katrina Rogers, Galion’s Maddie Beck and Mady Tinch and Shelby’s Maggie Bogner and Alyssa Neil. Highland’s Aubree Bellamy, Marion Harding’s Kameron Biederman and Abby Hoertz, Pleasant’s Gracelyn Staley and River Valley’s Riley Hamm also were second-teamers.
Other honorable mention selections included Clear Fork’s Pacey Chrastina, Galion’s Kortnie Ganshorn, Shelby’s Demi Hipp, Highland’s Abby Jordan, Marion Harding’s Janaiye Braddy, Pleasant’s Hannah Miller and River Valley’s Sidney Street.