Joslynne Frazier

Ontario's Joslynne Frazier is congratulated by coach Sean Snow after Frazier belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning of Friday's Division II district championship game against Clyde at the Willard Sports Complex.

ONTARIO — They led Ontario to a share of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and the program’s first regional tournament berth since 1986 and were rewarded accordingly.

Ontario’s Taylor Mullins and Joslynne Frazier were selected to the All-MOAC first team, while teammates Trista Jewell and Kylie Snow were second-team picks. Autumn Taylor was an honorable mention selection.

