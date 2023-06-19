ASHLAND — The way coach Mindy Baker sees it, Ashland’s loss is Ohio State’s gain.
Baker and the Arrows will most certainly miss Hailey Lang, the two-time area Player of the Year. The rest of the Ohio Cardinal Conference coaches, however, won’t be broken-hearted to see Lang take her services to Columbus next year. She is a member of Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class.
Lang’s senior season was nothing short of extraordinary. She batted .595 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 42 runs batted in. Remarkably, more than half of her 44 hits went for extra bases. What’s more, Lang didn’t strike out in 89 plate appearances this spring.
Lang was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year for a second straight year. She is the centerpiece of an all-area offense that includes five All-Ohioans.
Catcher
Olivia Schulz, Madison: The Ohio Dominican recruit set Madison’s single-season records with seven home runs and 48 runs batted in while batting .534. Schulz was an Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-Ohio second-team pick in Division II and an Ohio Cardinal Conference first-teamer.
First Base
Bri Bowles, Madison: Another of Madison’s talented seniors, Bowles batted .500 with eight doubles, six homers and 41 RBIs as the Rams won a share of the Ohio Cardinal Conference crown. Bowles was an OCC first-team pick.
Second Base
Jillian Morr, Lexington: A junior, Morr earned a spot on the OHSFSCA All-Ohio second team in Division II. She hit .617 with 11 doubles, two home runs, 15 RBIs and 45 runs scored. Morr was an Ohio Cardinal Conference first-team pick.
Third Base
Joslynne Frazier, Ontario: The Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Frazier helped lead Ontario to just the third district championship in program history and first since 1986. Frazier hit .557 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 45 RBIs.
Shortstop
Sophie Durbin, Crestview: The junior was selected the Firelands Conference Player of the Year after hitting .577 with eight doubles, seven triples, four home runs, 18 RBIs and 42 runs scored. She was an All-Ohio second-team pick in Division III.
Utility
Hailey Lang, Ashland: The Ohio State-bound senior batted .595 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 42 RBIs. More than half of her 44 hits went for extra-bases and she didn’t strike out in 89 plate appearances. Lang was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year.
Outfield
Taylor Mullins, Ontario: A senior center fielder, Mullins was among the most productive leadoff hitters in the area. She batted .478 with eight doubles and 12 home runs while driving in 36 runs. Mullins was a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first-team selection.
Melodie Blubaugh, Clear Fork: The sophomore lead the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with a .598 batting average. Blubaugh had 11 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 24 RBIs while stealing 12 bases and scoring 45 runs. She was an All-Ohio honorable mention selection in Division III.
Maddie Engler, Crestline: A Rio Grande University recruit, Engler was selected the Mid-Buckeye Conference Player of the Year. She batted .627 with nine doubles, five triples, five home runs, 23 RBIs and 28 runs scored.
Kennedi Endsley, Mount Vernon: The Yellow Jackets won their fifth Ohio Cardinal Conference crown since joining the league in 2016 and reached the Division I central district championship game thanks in no small part to Endsley. The senior leadoff hitter batted .467 and scored 48 runs. She was an OCC first-team pick.
Designated Hitter
Belle Dalton, Hillsdale: A junior, Dalton helped lead the Falcons to the 27th Wayne County Athletic League championship in program history. She hit .478 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 23 RBIs while scoring 28 runs. Dalton was a Division III All-Ohio honorable mention selection.