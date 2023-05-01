Bri Bowles

Madison second baseman Bri Bowles throws out a runner during the 2022 Wendy's Spring Classic at Ashland's Brookside Park.

MADISON TOWNSHIP — The road to the district softball championship runs through Madison.

The Rams earned the No. 1 seed in the 10-team Division II Willard district during Sunday’s tournament draw.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.