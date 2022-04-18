MADISON TOWNSHIP — Not all losses are created equal and Madison softball coach Tim Niswander knows it.
The Rams had just suffered their third straight defeat, 3-1 to defending Division II state runner-up Triway in the opening round of the rain-shortened 29th Wendy’s Spring Classic at Brookside Park on Friday, but Niswander was surprisingly upbeat afterward.
Madison was the first team all season to make the highly-regarded Titans (9-0) uncomfortable, bringing the potential game-winning run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh in the form of Bailey Lyons — the program’s single-season home-run record holder.
“All-in-all, (I’m) not even a little disappointed in the way we played. I thought we played really well,” Niswander said. “I think we learned from it. We accomplished what we wanted to accomplish by coming over here.”
Triway scored twice in the top of the first but pitcher Lyons settled down after that. The senior right-hander scattered 10 hits in the complete-game loss with four strikeouts and benefitted from several outstanding defensive plays by the left side of her infield, third baseman Kyleigh Reiter and shortstop Hope Barrett.
“Kyleigh Reiter played really, really well and Hope Barrett played pretty well defensively,” Niswander said. “Bailey was spinning it well. We were moving it around and threw a lot of different kinds of pitches.”
While the pitching and defense shone, the Rams (5-3) struggled to get anything going offensively against Triway ace Carter Wachtel. The sophomore right-hander surrendered just one hit while striking out 17.
“I don’t think you’ll get much of an argument that we had to face one of the best players in the Midwest, not just in Ohio, on the mound. Carter just kind of owned us there until the end of the game,” Niswander said. “She’s not overpowering, but she sure does move it. Seeing her today will really benefit us down the line.
“We gave ourselves an opportunity and you can’t ask for a whole lot more than that against probably the best team in Ohio.”
Madison finally got to Wachtel in the seventh when Olivia Schulz and Reagan Hayes reached on errors. Emma Stankovich followed with a two-out single, plating Schulz and putting runners at first and second for Lyons. Wachtel was able to record the final out to preserve the win.
“It was good to see some adversity and see some competition, ”Wachtel said. “They’re a good team.”
Triway reached the Division II state championship game last spring, falling to Keystone 7-3 in the finals. It was Keystone that ended Madison’s tournament run a week earlier in the regional championship game with a 12-2 win at Tiffin University’s Paradiso Sports Complex.
Both Madison and Triway have lofty postseason expectations again this year and Niswander would be thrilled to see the Titans again later this spring. A rematch would likely occur at Akron’s Firestone Stadium, site of the state tournament.
“Hopefully we’ll see them again down the road,” Niswander said, “and we’ll be better prepared."