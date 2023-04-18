Autumn Taylor

Ontario's Autumn Taylor delivers a pitch to the plate during last year's Wendy's Spring Classic at Ashland's Cahn Grove Park.

ASHLAND — The postseason won’t begin for another month, but area softball fans will be treated to a tournament preview at this week’s 30th Wendy’s Spring Classic.

The 20-team showcase runs from Thursday through Saturday at Brookside Park’s main diamond and Brookside West. The event features local entrants Ontario, Ashland, Hillsdale and Loudonville.

