PLYMOUTH — Makenzie Back is still reaping the rewards of her historic spring.
Plymouth’s senior right-hander was selected the Firelands Conference Pitcher of the Year earlier this month. Back helped lead the Big Red to the Division IV regional tournament for the first time since 2016.
Back struck out 278 hitters in 161.2 innings of work. She gave up 53 earned runs, good for a 2.29 ERA. At the plate she batted .558 with 20 doubles, four homers and 44 runs batted in.
Crestview’s Sophie Durbin shared the FC Player of the Year award with Monroeville’s Abbi Poths. Durbin hit .577 with four home runs and 18 RBIs.
North central Ohio was well-represented on the All-Firelands Conference team. In addition to Back and Durbin, Crestview’s Chesnie Patton, Plymouth’s Chloe Trine and Jaylin Branham, Mapleton’s Heidi Earl and Holly Earl and South Central’s Kaylee Richards were first-team picks. They were joined by New London’s Madison Rowland, Norwalk St. Paul’s Klaire Hickey and Western Reserve’s Sydnie Prince.
Second-team picks included Plymouth’s Bree Fellows and Aryssa Horne, Crestview’s P.J. Endicott, South Central’s Lydia Chaffee and Krystin Hamons, Monroeville’s Camryn Hurst, Taryn Tyler, Emily Scheid, Madison Rieber and Avery Rosser, New London’s Emilee Rowland and Gracie Thomas and Western Reserve’s Brooklyn Prince.
Honorable-mention selections were Crestview’s Makenzie Tucker, Plymouth’s Cailynn Bailey, Mapleton’s Brynnae Ables, South Central’s Hannah Ayers, Western Reserve’s Abby Hamisfar, New London’s Tara Davidson, Norwalk St. Paul’s Josalynn Vazquez and Monroeville’s Ava Krueger.
New London’s Joe Thomas and Monroeville’s Abe Helmstetter shared the Coach of the Year award. Monroeville won the FC title with a 12-2 conference record.