Makenzie Back

Plymouth's Makenzie Back delivers a pitch to the plate during a Division IV regional semifinal game against Edgerton at Gibsonburg High School.

PLYMOUTH — Makenzie Back is still reaping the rewards of her historic spring.

Plymouth’s senior right-hander was selected the Firelands Conference Pitcher of the Year earlier this month. Back helped lead the Big Red to the Division IV regional tournament for the first time since 2016.

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.