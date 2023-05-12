Layla Azmoun

Madison pitcher Layla Azmoun delivers to the plate during Friday's Division II sectional championship game against Sandusky Perkins at Madison.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Sandusky Perkins pitcher Addi Obermeyer steered the ship through treacherous waters Friday afternoon.

A junior right-hander, Obermeyer expertly navigated her way through one of the most prolific offenses in north central Ohio as the fifth-seeded Pirates upset top-seeded Madison 6-5 in the Division II sectional championship game Friday at Madison.

GALLERY: Sandusky Perkins 6, Madison 5

Fifth-seeded Sandusky Perkins beat top-seeded Madison 6-5 in the Division II sectional final Friday at Madison High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.