Ontario Celebration

Ontario celebrates its 5-0 win over Clyde in last week's Division II Willard district championship game.

MANSFIELD — Plymouth’s last trip to the Sweet 16 came in 2016.

Ontario’s wait has been considerably longer.

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.