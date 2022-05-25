ONTARIO — Six players from Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference champ Ontario were honored when the All-MOAC softball team was released earlier this week.
Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Autumn Taylor and junior pitcher and third baseman Joslynne Frazier were selected to the MOAC first team, while Trista Jewell, Eden Howard and Kylie Snow were second-team picks and Olivia Kreger was an honorable-mention selection.
Taylor ranked among MOAC leaders with a .472 batting average and five home runs. Frazier batted .453 with seven homers.
Clear Fork pitcher Ashtynn Roberts joined Taylor and Frazier on the MOAC first team, along with Shelby’s Sadie Smith and Lexi Thompson. Roberts led the MOAC with 116 strikeouts and boasted a 3.47 earned run average. Smith batted .438 for the Whippets with an MOAC-leading nine home runs. Thompson batted .425 with 11 doubles.
Other first-team picks were Highland’s Stevie Asher and Gunievere Jackson, Galion’s C.C. Campbell, Pleasant’s Katie Jordan, and River Valley’s Shelby Wrestler and Riley Hamm.
Joining Jewell, Howard and Snow on the All-MOAC second team were Clear Fork’s Trinity Cook and Pacey Chrastina, Shelby’s Mallory Gundrum, Galion’s Emily McDonald, Highland’s Faith Geiger, Marion Harding’s Kameron Biederman, Pleasant’s Hannah Miller and River Valley’s Delaney Myers.
Other honorable-mention picks included Clear Fork’s Renee Anders, Galion’s Teanna Greter, Shelby’s Alyssa Neill, Highland’s Audrey Robinson, Marion Harding’s Taylor O’Connor, Pleasant’s Gracelyn Staley, and River Valley’s Maizie Frank.
Ontario won the MOAC title with a 12-2 record, one game ahead of runner-up Highland (11-3). Clear Fork finished third at 10-4.
