MANSFIELD — Monroeville’s Abbi Poths was tabbed as Player of the Year and South Central’s Maddy Prater was selected the Firelands Conference Pitcher of the Year when the All-Firelands Conference softball team was released recently.
Monroeville’s Abe Helmstetter was selected the FC Coach of the Year. The Eagles won the conference crown with a record of 11-3, a game ahead of Plymouth and South Central.
Just a sophomore, Poths batted .594 with five home runs, and 40 runs batted in this spring. She added 16 doubles and six triples.
A senior, Prater was 14-5 with 223 strikeouts and a 2.03 earned run average for the Trojans. Opponents hit just .176 against her.
Crestview’s Mary Leeper and Sophie Durbin earned spot on the All-Firelands Conference first team, along with Plymouth’s Kaela Plank and Mackenzie Back and Mapleton’s Kaylee Haines, Heidi Earl and Holly Earl. Other first-team picks were Monroeville’s Brooklyn Schaffer, South Central’s Annie Cook and Norwalk St. Paul’s Klaire Hickey.
Second team picks were Crestview’s Chesnie Patton, Plymouth’s Bree Fellows and Chloe Trine, South Central’s Hannah Ayers and Makena Calame, Monroeville’s Camryn Hurst, Veanna Helmstetter and Emily Scheid, New London’s Emilee Rowland and Madison Rowland, St. Paul’s Presley Stang and Western Reserve’s Sydnie Prince.
Honorable mention selections included Crestview’s P.J. Endicott, Plymouth’s Alyssa Horne, Mapleton’s Caitlyn Vermilya, South Central’s Lydia Chaffee, Western Reserve’s Lacey Greszler, New London’s Tara Davidson, Norwalk St. Paul’s Josalyn Vazquez and Monroeville’s Taryn Tyler.
