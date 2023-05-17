Melodie Blubaugh

Clear For's Melodie Blubaugh takes a cut during the first inning of Wednesday's Division III district semifinal game against Margaretta at Shelby High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

SHELBY — The Polar Bears never relented.

Second-seeded Margaretta scored in every inning and thundered to a run rule-shortened 11-1 win over No. 5 Clear Fork in the Division III district semifinals Wednesday at Shelby High School.

GALLERY: Margaretta 11, Clear Fork 1

Second-seeded Margaretta beat No. 5 Clear Fork 11-1 in a Division III district semifinal game Wednesday at Shelby High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)