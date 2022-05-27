LOUDONVILLE — The Redbirds soared to the Mid-Buckeye Conference crown and were rewarded handsomely.
Eight players were selected to the All-MBC softball team, led by Player of the Year Karena Burgess.
Mansfield Christian’s Kelly Taylor was selected the MBC Coach of the Year.
A sophomore third baseman and pitcher, Burgess ranked among north central Ohio leaders in just about every offensive category. She helped the Redbirds win a sectional championship and reach the Division III district championship game.
Loudonville’s Natalee Buzzard, Morgan McClure and Brooke Christine all earned spots on the All-MBC first team. They were joined by Lucas’ Tori Sauder and Alyssa Shay and Crestline’s Maddie Engler, Brooklyn Gregory and Lillian Higgins, and Kidron Central Christian’s Meranda Galvan.
Loudonville’s Payton VanSickle, Goldie Layton and Olyvia Fenton were selected to the All-MBC second team. They were joined by Lucas’ Marissa Caugherty, Mansfield Christian’s Isabel Golias and Kidron Central Christian’s Jocelyn Horst.
Honorable-mention selections included Loudonville’s Maddie Kline, Crestline’s Ashlyn Calnek, Lucas’ Maddie Boyer, Mansfield Christian’s Mary Golias and Kidron Central Christian’s Allison Mullet.
