Hillsdale's Lacey Fickes lays down a sacrifice bunt against Loudonville in the district finals. Fickes knocked in a run and scored a run in the Falcons' 5-2 loss to Van Wert Lincolnview in the Division IV state semifinals Friday at Akron's Firestone Stadium.
AKRON — Hillsdale’s quest for an eighth state championship came to a premature end Friday afternoon at Firestone Stadium.
Van Wert Lincolnview scored four runs in the fourth inning and held on for a 5-2 win over the Falcons in the Division IV state semifinals.
The game was scoreless through three innings before the Lancers struck in the top of the fourth. Zadria King delivered the big hit in the frame, a one-out, two-run single on the 10th pitch of the at bat after falling behind 0-2.
Van Wert added a run in the fifth on Braxton Sherrick’s sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.
The Falcons (23-4) came to life in the sixth. Lacey Fickes stroked a run-scoring double and came around to score on Belle Dalton’s RBI double.
That was as close as the Falcons would get, however, as Lincolnview pitcher Taylor Post retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh.
Post went the distance, surrendering five hits while striking out four. She threw 102 pitches, 71 for strikes.
Fickes, Dalton and Mollie Goon doubled for the Falcons. Taylor Morgan and Jacey Sermulis each had a hit.
Morgan took the loss for the Falcons, falling to 19-2. She surrendered six hits while striking out nine and walking four.
Lincolnview will play Strasburg-Franklin (26-4) for the Division IV state crown at 4 p.m. Saturday at Firestone Stadium.
Strasburg beat defending state champ Bradford 10-1 in Friday’s other Division IV state semifinal.
