WILLARD — Sydni Clever finally heeded her coach’s advice.
Lexington’s senior center fielder drove in what proved to be the game-winning run when she legged out an infield single in the bottom of the sixth inning as Lady Lex knocked off Madison 3-2 in the first game of a Division II district semifinal doubleheader at Willard on Tuesday.
Top-seeded Lexington will play backyard rival Clear Fork for the district title at 5 p.m. Friday in Willard. The Colts upset Bellevue in Tuesday’s nightcap.
Lady Lex coach Todd Galownia has implored Clever to hit the ball on the ground and take advantage of her speed. That’s just what she did Tuesday.
“She likes hitting fly balls. I said, ‘Hit it on the ground and use your speed,’ ” Galownia said. “I noticed their shortstop was a little deep and if we hit something on the ground we’d have a good chance.”
Morr led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and moved to second on Eyan Underwood’s sacrifice bunt. Morr moved to third on a passed ball before Clever came to the plate with two out. She hit a ball to Madison shortstop Bri Bowles, who fielded it cleanly and threw a strike to Emma Stankovich at first. Clever just beat Bowles’ throw, allowing Morr to score.
“Coach has been telling me since day one of my freshman year that I’m pretty quick and I can leg it out on the ground. I’ve just got to hit it on the ground,” Clever said. “I legged it out and got Jillian home and I’m just so ecstatic.”
Lady Lex pitcher Jillian Bammann had to work through the heart of Madison’s potent lineup in the top of the seventh to make the run stand up. Madison’s Emily Nolan stroked a one-out single and Kyleigh Reiter reached on an error before Bammann coaxed a pair of popouts to Morr at second base to end the threat and send Lady Lex (20-4) past the Rams (12-11) for the third time this month.
“In that last inning, I knew they were good hitters and I knew it was going to be a battle,” Bammann said. “I just had to calm myself down. I told myself, ‘You’ve done this a million times.’ I just trusted my training and my instinct.”
Madison struck first in the top of the fourth when Bowles led off with a single and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Reagan Hayes. The Rams loaded the bases with nobody out, but managed just one run.
Lexington answered in the home half of the fourth, scoring a pair of runs on two hits. Morr singled to lead off the frame and moved to second when Underwood was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch before Kaylie Eichorn lifted a sacrifice fly to left, plating Morr. Underwood scored on Emily Winters’ infield single to give Lady Lex a 2-1 lead.
Madison tied the score in the top of the fifth. Nolan singled, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Olivia Schulz’ RBI-single.
“Jillian made some good pitches and she got us,” Madison coach Tim Niswander said. “She pitched a good game all night long. I thought Bailey (Lyons) pitched a great game.
“It was an absolute street fight. Those two teams got after each other.”