MANSFIELD — The scoreboard may have suggested otherwise, but the first meeting between Lexington and Clear Fork was anything but a walk in the park.
Both Lady Lex coach Todd Galownia and Colts’ skipper Chris Clapper expect another brawl when the backyard rivals renew hostilities in Friday’s Division II district championship game in Willard.
First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Lexington beat Clear Fork 18-9 on April 15, but neither coach thought the final score was indicative of what happened on the field.
“Going into the seventh it was a three-run game and we had a bad inning,” said Clapper, who took over for Jeff Gottfried this season. “We had a couple of errors and they tacked on a bunch of runs.”
Nine-run victories aren’t usually classified as nail-biters, but Galownia never felt like the lead was safe.
“We beat them 18-9, but I wasn’t comfortable at all,” Galownia said. “We just happened to get out on them early. We kept adding and they kept battling."
The loss for Clear Fork (16-7) came during a rough season-opening stretch. The Colts opened the season 3-5 but have gone 13-2 since. Clear Fork has been a giant-killer in the playoffs, knocking off No. 2 seed Ontario 4-3 in the sectional finals and No. 2 Bellevue 6-0 in the district semifinals earlier this week.
“I know and I think they now know that if we play our game we can play with anybody,” Clapper said. “That’s the difference between now and four weeks ago.”
Clear Fork had its way with Bellevue in the semis. The Colts had seven hits while senior pitcher Ashtynn Roberts limited the Lady Red to four hits while striking out six. Bellevue never had a base runner reach third base.
“I really trust my teammates,” Roberts said afterward. “We’re meshing really well as a team and working together to know what we can do and (we’re) just going into the games with a positive mindset every time.”
Lexington (20-4) punched its ticket to the district final with a 3-2 win over 2021 district champ Madison. Pitcher Jillian Bammann struck out nine and walked two, keeping the Rams potent lineup in check.
“I knew they were good hitters and I knew it was going to be a battle,” Bammann said. “We knew it was going to be difficult.”
While Clear Fork played in the district final last year, Lex hasn’t been this deep in the tournament for a while.
“It is the best feeling in the world,” Bammann said. “Nobody has experienced it on this team yet and it’s crazy we all get to do it together. That’s the best part about it.”
