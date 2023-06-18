Taylor Morgan

Hillsdale's Taylor Morgan delivers to the plate during the Division III Wellington district championship game. 

JEROMESVILLE — If there was a Mount Rushmore of Hillsdale pitchers, Taylor Morgan has made a compelling argument for inclusion.

The two-time reigning area Pitcher of the Year, Morgan would at least be in the conversation, along with such Hillsdale greats as the late Susie Hardy, Lori Bach, Hope Gardner, Leslie Eberhardt, Adrienne Young and Sydney Long.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.