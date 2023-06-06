JEROMESVILLE — Taylor Morgan left her mark on one of north central Ohio’s most tradition-rich high school softball programs.
Hillsdale’s senior pitcher, Morgan was selected to the All-Ohio second team in Division III by the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.
The University of Findlay-bound Morgan was 14-6 with two saves as Hillsdale won its 27th Wayne County Athletic League title. The Falcons shared the WCAL crows with Northwestern and Norwayne.
A Division IV All-Ohio honorable mention selection last year, Morgan allowed 25 earned runs in 123.1 innings pitched for a 1.42 earned run average. She struck out 215 batters.
Morgan was joined on the second team by Crestview’s Sophie Durbin. The junior infielder batted .577 with four home runs and 18 runs batted in. Almost half of her 41 hits went for extra bases.
Clear Fork’s Melodie Blubaugh, Hillsdale’s Belle Dalton, Centerburg’s Shelby Morris and East Knox’s Maddy Cotsamire were honorable-mention selections in Division III.
Blubaugh batted .598 with 11 doubles, four triples and four home runs. She knocked in 24 runs and scored 45 runs.
A junior catcher, Dalton batted .478 with 10 doubles and four homers. She drove in 23 runs and scored 28 runs.
Morris twirled Centerburg to a Knox Morrow Athletic Conference championship. She was 17-3 with 170 strikeouts and a 1.53 ERA.
Cotsamire was 10-6 in the pitcher’s circle for the Bulldogs. She sported a 2.69 ERA with 110 strikeouts.
In Division IV, Danville’s Taryn Mickley was an honorable-mention pick. The infielder belted six doubles and four home runs among her 27 hits with 22 RBIs.
Division III
First Team
Pitcher: Paige Ricica, Fairview; Madison Wendel, Coldwater; Madson Brentlinger, Indian Lake; Haley Johnson, Bethel-Tate; Gabby Gradishar, Champion; Carter Wachtel, Triway; Brooke Mannon, West Jefferson; Macy Walters, Johnstown; Sydney McDermott, Portsmouth West.
Catcher: Macy Chamberlin, Evergreen; Delany Maynard, Eastwood; Kelly Szolek, South Range.
Infield: Alaina Eldridge, Carlisle; Sommer Ginn, Meadowbrook; Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster; Catie Boggs, Wheelersburg.
Outfield: Makena Brown, Claymont.
Second Team
Pitcher: Madison Martin, Van Buren; Scylea Zolman, Tinora; Taylor Morgan, Hillsdale; Katie Fluharty, Edison; Alyvia Roth, Elgin; Hannah Potts, Wellston.
Catcher: Cagney Stewart, North Union; Graycie Brammer, Ironton.
Infield: Sophie Durbin, Ashland Crestview; Brenna Cobb, Anna; Paige Burrell, Arcanum; Gina Wilson, Deer Park; Bella Meyer, Champion; Abby DeJoy, Brookfield; Kiera Williams, Adena; Olivia Dickerson, Portsmouth.
Outfield: Abigail Allison, Elmwood; Lauren Miller, Union Local.
Honorable Mention
Pitcher: Jacqueline Kadel, Miami East; Mylee Jones, Milton Union; Tiffany Drewry, Clermont Northeastern; Andi Jo Howard, Wheelersburg; Shelby Morris, Centerburg; Maddy Cotsamire, East Knox.
Catcher: Elizabet Wauford, Northwood; Holly Earl, Mapleton; Belle Dalton, Hillsdale; Maddie Childers, Wellston.
Infield: Allison Rhodes, Fairview; Melodie Blubaugh, Clear Fork; Hanna Massaro, Triway; Abby Salisbury, St. Clairsville; Madalyn Tyson, Barnesville; Emily Moore, Portsmouth West.
Outfield: Lily Escabedo; Eastwood; Lexi Scott, Zane Trace.
Division IV
First Team
Pitcher: Isabelle Beidelschies, Hopewell-Loudon; Jenna Bloomfield, Gibsonburg; Makena Hoying, Russia; Katie Gardner, Mogadore; Amelia Spidell, Strasburg; Masey Baker, Conotton Valley; Kari Carney, Waterford.
Catcher: Shea Harper, Hopewell-Loudon; Olivia Kidd, Mogadore.
Infield: Selah Moyer, Tiffin Calvert; Brenna Farmer, Riverdale; Nigella Reck, Covington; Meg Rogers, Covington; Olivia Matheny, Mathews; Addie DeLong, Mechanicsburg; Baylee Mirgon, Berne Union; Gwen Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley.
Outfield: Katie Dryfuse, New Riegel.
Second Team
Pitcher: Bailey Sheets, Sycamore Mohawk; Brooklyn Osterloh, Minster; Camryn Hurst, Monroeville; Alaina Snow, Riverside; Tatum Hudak, Chalker; Maddi Mumaw, Caldwell; Addison Stern, Fairfield Christian Academy; Kass Chaney, Racine Southern.
Catcher: Hannah Miller, Tiffin Calvert; Emily Rank, Arcadia; Kaylee Wells, Southeastern; Mara Newhouse, Covington; Maddy Hufford, Mathews; Joey Reynolds, Dalton.
Infield: Kylie Malagon, Hopewell-Loudon; Gentry Brown, Shadyside; Kami Diaz, Newark Catholic; Rylie Young, Manchester; Brenna Tibbs, Symmes Valley.
Honorable Mention
Pitcher: Taylor Post, Lincolnview; Reese Wells, Southeastern; Jewel Lilley, Waterloo; McKenzie Kennedy, Grove City Christian.
Catcher: Hannah Oldiges, Minster; Adyson Rodgers, Cedarville; Megan Parry, Newcomerstown; Jamison Schmidt, Frontier.
Infield: Paige Stephenson, Parkway; Addie Farmer, Riverdale; Taryn Mickley, Danville; Kyndall Ford, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Jayden Agriesti, Miller.
Outfield: Taryn Hampton, Hopewell-Loudon; Julia Brodman, Carey; Reese Goubeaux, Russia; Gabby Nieves, Chalker; Paige Grope, Jackson-Milton; Emma Putman, Eastern Meigs.