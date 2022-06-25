JEROMESVILLE — Taylor Morgan took her place among Hillsdale’s greats this spring and the junior may just be getting started.
The Richland Source Pitcher of the Year, Morgan twirled the Falcons to the 17th Final Four appearance in program history. Hillsdale (23-4) fell to Van Wert Lincolnview 5-2 in the Division IV state semifinals earlier this month at Akron’s Firestone Stadium. Morgan took the loss, striking out nine in a complete-game six-hitter.
For the season, Morgan was 19-2 as Hillsdale won its 26th Wayne County Athletic League championship. The hard-throwing right-hander was selected the league’s Most Valuable Player.
In addition to her 19 victories, Morgan struck out 242 batters in 136 innings and sported a tidy 1.70 earned run average. She was an All-Ohio honorable mention selection in Division IV.
“She’s been great for us all year,” Hillsdale coach Hannah Moore said after the Falcons beat backyard rival Loudonville in the district championship game.
Morgan is the anchor of a talented five-player All-Richland Source pitching staff. Here are the others:
Lexington’s Jillian Bammann helped Lady Lex reach the Division II regional championship game. She was 14-4 on the season with 131 strikeouts and a 0.95 earned run average. She was the Ohio Cardinal Conference Co-Player of the Year, sharing the award with Ashland’s Hailey Lang.
Clear Fork’s Ashtynn Roberts helped the Colts advanced to the district final before falling to Lexington in extra innings. Roberts struck out 122 batters and sported a 3.31 ERA. She was a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first-team selection.
Brandilyn Reymer became Ashland’s career strikeouts leader this spring, helping the Arrows win their first Ohio Cardinal Conference crown since 2014. The Coppin State recruit was selected the OCC Pitcher of the Year, capping her career with 500 strikeouts.
Colonel Crawford’s Lauren Frietchen helped the Eagles to a share of the Northern 10 Athletic Conference crown, posting a 19-4 record with 195 strikeouts and a 0.95 ERA. The junior was a N10 first-team selection.
