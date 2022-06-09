JEROMESVILLE — She’s just a sophomore, but Hillsdale’s Belle Dalton swings the bat like a seasoned veteran.
Belle was north central Ohio’s top honoree when the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released its All-Ohio teams. The infielder earned a spot on the second team in Division IV after helping the Falcons reach the state tournament last week.
Hillsdale fell to Van Wert Lincolnview 5-2 in the state semifinals to finish the season at 23-4. Dalton drove in one of Hillsdale’s two runs in the semifinal loss with a sixth-inning double off the wall at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.
Hillsdale was making its 17th state tournament appearance. The Falcons were searching for their eighth state title.
Hillsdale pitcher Taylor Morgan was an honorable mention selection in Division IV. The junior was 19-2 on the season.
In Division II, Lexington’s Jillian Morr and Ontario’s Autumn Taylor were honorable mention selections.
Lady Lex reached the regional championship game and Morr was a big reason why. The sophomore catcher and infielder batted .386 and with 17 runs batted in.
A sophomore, Taylor batted .472 with five home runs and 22 runs batted in.
In Division III, Mapleton’s Kaylee Haines was a second-team pick. The Mounties were 12-12 overall and tied for fourth in the Firelands Conference standings at 9-5. A senior utility player, Haines was a Firelands Conference first-team selection.
