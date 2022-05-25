Hillsdale's Taylor Morgan during last week's district championship game against Loudonville at Akron's Firestone Stadium. Morgan's two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth lifted the Falcons to a 3-2 win over Bristol in Wednesday's Division IV regional semifinal game at Baldwin-Wallace.
The Falcons scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for a 3-2 win over Bristol in the Division IV regional semifinals Wednesday at the Roehm Athletic Complex on the campus of Baldwin-Wallce University.
Hillsdale rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth in last week’s 6-3 win over Loudonville in the district championship game.
Hillsdale (22-3) will play Hopewell-Loudon for the regional crown and a berth in next week’s state tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday in Berea. Hopewell-Loudon beat Vienna Mathews 10-2 in Wednesday’s late game at B-W.
Bristol took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth on a pair of wild pitches before the Falcons came to life in the home half of the fifth. Keira Filius got it started with a one-out single before being lifted for pinch runner Rodalynn Mast. Mast would score on an error on a Jacey Sermulis sacrifice bunt to cut Bristol’s advantage to 2-1.
Mollie Goon started Hillsdale’s game-winning rally in the bottom of the sixth with a one-out single. Belle Dalton followed with a single to center, putting runners at first and second and bringing the dangerous Taylor Morgan to the plate. The left handed-hitting junior fell behind in the count 1-2 before belting a two-run triple to the base of the wall in left center field.
Morgan retired Bristol in order in the top of the seventh, sending Hillsdale to the regional championship game for the first time since 2019.
Dalton had two of Hillsdale’s five hits. Goon, Morgan and Filius had the others.
Morgan went the distance in the pitching circle, surrendering two hits while striking out 13.
