ASHLAND — Hailey Lang’s best softball is still in front of her, which is bad news for the rest of the Ohio Cardinal Conference.
A junior at Ashland and the recently-crowned Richland Source Player of the Year, Lang already has committed to play at Ohio State.
If the past two high school seasons are any indication, the Buckeyes are getting a steal.
A versatile athlete listed as a catcher and shortstop, Lang batted .519 with 30 runs batted in and six home runs this spring. She matched the Ashland single-season record when she batted .568 as a sophomore.
Lang was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year, sharing the award with Lexington’s Jillian Bammann. She led the Arrows to their fourth OCC title and first since 2014. Ashland was a perfect 12-0 in OCC play and reached the Division I district semifinals before falling to eventual state runner-up Holland Springfield.
Lang is the centerpiece of a talented All-Richland Source team. Here’s a look at the other members:
Catcher
Olivia Schulz, Madison: A junior, Schulz verbally committed to Division II Ohio Dominican earlier this year. She was selected to the Ohio Cardinal Conference first team and was a Northwest District honorable mention selection.
First Base
Autumn Taylor, Ontario: A sophomore, Taylor was on the short list of Richland Source Player of the Year candidates. She batted .472 with five home runs and 22 runs batted in, helping the Warriors win the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship. Taylor was an All-MOAC first team pick and a Division II All-Ohio honorable mention selection.
Second Base
Jillian Morr, Lexington: Another Richland Source Player of the Year candidate, Morr had a breakout season as Lady Lex reached the Division II regional championship game. The sophomore batted .386 with 17 RBIs. She was an Ohio Cardinal Conference first team pick and joined Ontario’s Autumn Taylor as an All-Ohio honorable mention pick in Division II.
Third Base
Karena Burgess, Loudonville: A sophomore Burgess was selected the Mid-Buckeye Conference Player of the Year after leading the Redbirds to the MBC crown. Burgess batted .47 with three home runs and 35 RBIs. She helped the Redbirds reach the district championship game.
Shortstop
Kaylee Haines, Mapleton: A senior, Haines earned a spot on the All-Firelands Conference team after batting .554 with four home runs and 24 RBIs. Haines was an All-FC first-team selection and earned a spot on the All-Ohio second team in Division III.
Utility
Bri Bowles, Madison: A junior, Bowles is one of the more versatile players in north central Ohio. She primarily played in the middle of Madison’s infield this spring, splitting time between second base and shortstop. Bowles was selected to the Ohio Cardinal Conference first team and was an All-Northwest District second-team selection.
Lexi Thompson, Shelby: A senior, Thompson was selected to the All-Northwest District first team in Division II after batting .425 with 11 doubles for the Whippets. The Rio Grande recruit knocked in 20 runs while belting 11 doubles.
Outfield
Trinity Cook, Clear Fork: A senior, Cook helped lead the Colts to a district runner-up finish. Cook batted .422 with 13 extra-base hits and 20 RBIs. She was a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference second-team pick and a Northwest District second-teamer in Division II.
C.C. Campbell, Galion: A catcher by trade, Campbell landed a spot as a corner outfielder thanks to her disruptive bat. The sophomore ranked second in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with a .529 batting average with 14 extra-base hits and 23 RBIs. She was an All-MOAC first-team selection.
Lacey Fickes, Hillsdale: A senior who will play collegiately at Heidelberg, Fickes helped the Falcons reach the Division IV state semifinals. She was selected to the All-Wayne County Athletic League first team.
Joslynne Frazier, Shelby: A junior pitcher and third baseman, Frazier’s offensive production was impossible to ignore. She batted .453 with seven home runs, 11 doubles and 27 RBIs, helping the Warriors win the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference crown. Frazier was an All-MOAC first-teamer.
Designated Hitter
Belle Dalton, Hillsdale: A sophomore, Dalton was a force to be reckoned with as the Falcons reached the state semifinals for the 17th time in program history. Dalton batted a jaw-dropping .662 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs. She was a Wayne County Athletic League first-team selection and an All-Ohio second-team pick in Division IV.