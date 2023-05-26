Lang, Ashland’s senior utility player, repeated as the Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year when the postseason awards were unveiled earlier this week.
Madison’s Layla Azmoun was selected the OCC Pitcher of the Year, while Madison’s Tim Niswander was the Coach of the Year. Niswander shared the award with New Philadelphia’s John Dupke.
An Ohio State recruit, Lang batted .595 with 13 home runs and 42 runs batted in. She scored 45 runs and belted 11 doubles for the Arrows (14-9).
Azmoun was 16-4 with 136 strikeouts and a 3.44 earned run average for the Rams (18-6).
Madison’s Olivia Schultz and Bri Bowles, Lexington’s Jillian Morr, Ashland’s Makaree Chapman and Natalie Atkins and Mount Vernon’s Kennedi Endsley and McKenzie Krownapple were selected to the All-OCC first team. They were joined by New Philadelphia’s Reese Loveday and Ellie Mason, Wooster’s Paige Becker and West Holmes’ Keegan Uhl.
Madison’s Emily Nolan, Hope Barrett and Kyleigh Reiter were all second-team picks, along with Lexington’s Kylioe Galownia, Ashland’s Marcy Baker and Mount Vernon’s Rylee Myers, Carly Kennedy and Hailey Rudrick. Other second-teamers included West Holmes’ Kenzie Woods and Zalina Proper and New Philadelphia’s Sarah Ciereszewski.
Honorable-mention selections were Ashland’s Madison Hoffman and Isla McFrederick, Lexington’s Kaylie Eichorn and Kylie Thornton, Madison’s Emma Stankovich and Kendyll Kershner, Mansfield Senior’s Hannah Nolen and Isabelle Blevins, Mount Vernon’s Brooke Dovenbarger and Meredith Jones, New Philadelphia’s Olivia Jackson and Jillian Howard, West Holmes’ Maddie Clark and Addison Yoder and Wooster’s Tori Pettorin I and Maddy Bisesi.
Madison, Mount Vernon and New Philadelphia shared the OCC title this spring, finishing 11-3.