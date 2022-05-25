LEXINGTON — The season isn’t over yet, but the postseason awards are beginning to pile up for Lexington’s Jillian Bammann.
A senior pitcher and third baseman, Bammann was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Co-Player of the Year when the all-conference teams were announced Tuesday evening.
Lady Lex won its Division II regional semifinal game not long after the announcement, beating Bryan 4-0 at New Riegel. Lexington is in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2006 and will play Oak Harbor for the regional title at 5 p.m. Friday in New Riegel.
Bammann shared the Player of the Year award with Ashland’s Hailey Lang. Ashland’s Brandilyn Reymer was the OCC Pitcher of the Year while Ashland coach Mindy Baker was tabbed the Coach of the Year after leading the Arrows to their first OCC title since 2014.
Ashland’s Makaree Chapman, Hannah Miller and Averi Iceman all earned spots on the All-OCC first team, along with Lexington’s Jillian Morr and Kylie Galownia and Madison’s Olivia Schulz and Bri Bowles. Mount Vernon’s Emma Calkins and McKenzie Krownapple, West Holmes’ Kenzie Woods and Wooster’s Paige Becker rounded out the first team.
Second-team selections included Lexington’s Sydni Clever, Kaylie Eichorn and Eyan Underwood, Ashland’s Natalie Atkins, Madison’s Bailey Lyons and Emily Nolan, Mount Vernon’s Kenedie Endley, Lilly Erb and Rhyli Pope, West Holmes’ Keegan Uhl and Avery Yoder, and Wooster’s Tori Pettorini.
Honorable mention selections were Ashland’s Kristen Stromack and Cerena Miller, Lexington’s Camryn Campbell and Emma Moeglin, Madison’s Kyleigh Reiter and Reagan Hayes, Mansfield Senior’s Alexis Goad and Meredith Heckert, Mount Vernon’s Emilee Burke and Addison Christopher, West Holmes’ Felicity Cline and Kali Woods, and Wooster’s Emily Boyd and Promise Markley.
