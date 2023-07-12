Shiloh Village Council member Marilyn Hall

Former Shiloh Mayor and current council member Marilyn Hall addresses concerns regarding a proposed new park on Scott Street.

 By Hayden Gray, Staff Reporter

SHILOH -- A local Mennonite group, which proposed a new village park in November 2022, is reportedly no longer interested in the project.

“For right now it’s a dead issue,” Shiloh mayor Charles Reeder said Tuesday. “The Mennonites don’t want it.”

Shiloh Mayor Charles Reeder

Shiloh Mayor Charles Reeder listens to resident input regarding the proposed Scott Street park.

