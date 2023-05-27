Kayla Gonzales

Shelby's Kayla Gonzales crosses the finish line to win the 1,600 meter run at Saturday's Division II Lexington regional meet.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — Kayla Gonzales knows what’s waiting next week and the Shelby senior is ready for the challenge.

Gonzales swept the distance events at Saturday’s Division II Lexington regional meet, setting the table for next week’s state meet at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. She won the 1,600 in a personal-best 5:02.71 and set a new PR in winning the 3,200 in 11:05.62.

