Kayla Gonzales

Shelby's Kayla Gonzales approaches the two-mile mark during the Division II girls race at the cross country state championships Saturday at Fortress Obetz.

OBETZ — Kayla Gonzales capped her high school career in style.

Shelby’s senior distance ace, Gonzales finished fourth overall I the Division II girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz. Gonzales finished in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds, more than 10 seconds faster than her state finishing time as a junior (18:46.5) when she finished 15th.

