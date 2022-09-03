Kayla Gonzales

Shelby's Kayla Gonzales and Stow's Jayla Atkinson lead the pack near the one-mile marker in the Division I girls race at Saturday's Ashland Cross Country Invitational at Freer Field.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

ASHLAND — The heat and humidity didn’t seem to bother Shelby teammates Kayla Gonzales and Huck Finnegan.

Gonzales placed second in the Division I girls race, while Finnegan was seventh in the Division I boys race at the Ashland Cross Country Invitational at Freer Field on a steamy Saturday morning.

GALLERY: Ashland Cross Country Invitational Division I Races

The Ashland Cross Country Invitational was held Saturday at Freer Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

